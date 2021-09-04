Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3,319.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

