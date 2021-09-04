Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,319.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

