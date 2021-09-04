Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) versus HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Head to Head Comparison

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00% HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.46 $497.84 million $4.19 18.69 HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

Amdocs beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

