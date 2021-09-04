AMEPAY (AME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $4.59 million and $1.04 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.