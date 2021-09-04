American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

