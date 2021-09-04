American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 185,495 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $64,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

