American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 87,592 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 11.70% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,579,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.