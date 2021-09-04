American Century Companies Inc. Sells 16,002 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.88% of Omnicell worth $57,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

