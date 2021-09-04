AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

