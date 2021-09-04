Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 10,743 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

