Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $228.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

