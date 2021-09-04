Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 5,238 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.