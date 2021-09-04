Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 9,501 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $244.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

