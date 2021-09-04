Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 53,195 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 199.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

