Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $259.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

