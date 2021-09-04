Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.