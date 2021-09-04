Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

INTC stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

