Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR opened at $152.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

