Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $467.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.15. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

