Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $42.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

