Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $937.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $899.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $834.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

