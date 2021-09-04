Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.27 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $452.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.15. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.