Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.30 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

