Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 20,508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

