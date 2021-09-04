Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,983 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $274.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.57 and a 200-day moving average of $248.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

