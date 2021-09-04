Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

CROX opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

