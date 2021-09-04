Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.