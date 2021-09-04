Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO opened at $416.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

