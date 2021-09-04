Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,328,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $410.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

