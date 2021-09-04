Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 38,732 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

CLF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

