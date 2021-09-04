Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,003 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

