Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 71,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 3.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

