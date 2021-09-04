AMLT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $168,635.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. AMLT has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $168,635.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00122459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00799665 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.