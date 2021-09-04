Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,893.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Amon has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $6,893.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00120138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00800328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

