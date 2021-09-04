Amon Trading Up 36.1% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $3.06 million and $7,219.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00125532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00179479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.98 or 0.00803291 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

