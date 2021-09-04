Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.