Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.38). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

