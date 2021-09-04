Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

IEX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.57. 263,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

