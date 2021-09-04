Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Interface also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 217,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $869.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

