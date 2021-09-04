Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ooma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ooma by 97.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

