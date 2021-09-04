Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $161.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $158.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $663.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after buying an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

