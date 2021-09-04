Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 58,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.01 and a beta of 1.31. QAD has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in QAD by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of QAD by 116,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.