Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

AEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.