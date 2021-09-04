Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

AEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

