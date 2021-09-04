Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Check-Cap stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 618,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.