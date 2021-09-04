Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,838,435 shares of company stock worth $2,292,100,812 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.46. 1,255,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,957. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion and a PE ratio of -26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

