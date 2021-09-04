Analysts Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $10.84 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

