Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

