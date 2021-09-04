Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.63 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 539.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

