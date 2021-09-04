Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $25.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

JNCE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

