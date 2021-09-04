Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,020. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

